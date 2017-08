lois e. linkens

my life was perfectly mundane, sweetly ordinary, peacefully plain. while the cravings for adventure did caress my couch-and-cookie time, the ease of homely comforts numbed those longings before they grew to adolescence.

but what i failed to realise was that adventure came packaged in more ways than one – but whether or not he knew that too, he still made it very clear that mine was only to be found in him.