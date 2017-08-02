The Path My Feet Must Follow

path before me does not stretch out

into horizon

no straight lines for me to walk

it curves

a snail shell

into unknown terrain

cautiously I travel this spiral path

circles twisting ever tighter

translucent walls

ceiling

increasingly reach out to brush

my hair

my arms

bare feet

negotiate smooth surface

slippery with memory

I descend

deeper

ever deeper

into the darkness

of my own heart

knowing not what dwells

in its deepest recesses

Image from Pinterest

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved