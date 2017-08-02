The Path My Feet Must Follow

path before me does not stretch out
into horizon
no straight lines for me to walk
it curves
a snail shell
into unknown terrain
cautiously I travel this spiral path
circles twisting ever tighter
translucent walls
ceiling
increasingly reach out to brush
my hair
my arms
bare feet
negotiate smooth surface
slippery with memory
I descend
deeper
ever deeper
into the darkness
of my own heart
knowing not what dwells
in its deepest recesses
Image from Pinterest
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved