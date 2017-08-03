Bright/Corin Kelly

It is my honor to introduce Corin Kelly, a very talented young poet .
The smell of rosemary
Rubbed on my wrists and on my neck,
My brother, climbing tiny trees,
A shock of blonde hair
With a face like the sun
And eyes full of awe
The color blue,
The long nights
Of staring at the ceiling
Asking, “who will i be? Why am I here?”
And kissing the answer goodbye,
My face like the moon,
Imagining the sky
The sound of drums,
As the future creeps closer
Packed tightly in a circle
With giant grins
And quiet words
Whispering, “Im glad you’re alive.”
With faces like stars,
Our lives are bright.
Image courtesy of Romy’s Stuff, Deviant Art