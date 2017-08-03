Bright/Corin Kelly

It is my honor to introduce Corin Kelly, a very talented young poet .

The smell of rosemary

Rubbed on my wrists and on my neck,

My brother, climbing tiny trees,

A shock of blonde hair

With a face like the sun

And eyes full of awe

The color blue,

The long nights

Of staring at the ceiling

Asking, “who will i be? Why am I here?”

And kissing the answer goodbye,

My face like the moon,

Imagining the sky

The sound of drums,

As the future creeps closer

Packed tightly in a circle

With giant grins

And quiet words

Whispering, “Im glad you’re alive.”

With faces like stars,

Our lives are bright.

Image courtesy of Romy’s Stuff, Deviant Art