The Daily Song: Colour Me In Gold/J.P. Cooper

This always feels like a sigh to me. . . Just damn.

Colour Me In Gold

[Verse 1]

You colour me in gold

Lips like petals on my throat

And those fingertips like paintbrush strokes

Paper boats softly float like a song we wrote

[Chorus 1]

But summer comes and summer goes

You change your hair, you change your clothes

The books you read help you explore

The world that you believed in once before

[Verse 2]

You colour me in gold

Kiss the freckles on my nose

With those blood red pomegranate lips taking sips, hand on hip

Your face could launch a thousand ships

[Chorus 2]

But winter comes and brings the snow

You change your job, you change your home

Still reading books about the ghost

Of a world, you can’t be living anymore

[Bridge]

And after all, you’ve been nothing but good to me

And the only way that I can pay you back

Is to daily seek those distant memories

While I’m standing next to you

[Chorus 3]

So when springtime comes and blossoms grow

Come take my hand, can we expose

The hideaways, the hidden doors

The stories we believed in

Ooh, the land that we both dreamed in once before

[Outro]

Oooh, oooh, oooh, oooh

You colour me in gold