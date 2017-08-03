The Daily Song: Colour Me In Gold/J.P. Cooper

This always feels like a sigh to me. . . Just damn.
Colour Me In Gold
[Verse 1]
You colour me in gold
Lips like petals on my throat
And those fingertips like paintbrush strokes
Paper boats softly float like a song we wrote
[Chorus 1]
But summer comes and summer goes
You change your hair, you change your clothes
The books you read help you explore
The world that you believed in once before
[Verse 2]
You colour me in gold
Kiss the freckles on my nose
With those blood red pomegranate lips taking sips, hand on hip
Your face could launch a thousand ships
[Chorus 2]
But winter comes and brings the snow
You change your job, you change your home
Still reading books about the ghost
Of a world, you can’t be living anymore
[Bridge]
And after all, you’ve been nothing but good to me
And the only way that I can pay you back
Is to daily seek those distant memories
While I’m standing next to you
[Chorus 3]
So when springtime comes and blossoms grow
Come take my hand, can we expose
The hideaways, the hidden doors
The stories we believed in
Ooh, the land that we both dreamed in once before
[Outro]
Oooh, oooh, oooh, oooh
You colour me in gold