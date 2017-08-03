The Daily Song: Paper Hearts/Silver Trees featuring Bailey Jehl

This is a song that unconsciously keeps popping up in my poetry. Hmmm. . .

Paper Hearts

Here’s the story, here we are

Falling forward into parts

Playing something into nothing till we know it ‘s not ours

All we have is something simple

All we know is what’s been gone

Going into some dramatic, static pause

Whoever can leave here first, wherever I see you hurts, whatever I need to do,

We try to tell a story, we write each other into our lives, but after all it’s all just as thin as paper hearts.

Take the sense of false direction,

Take the words out of my head

Always hurt under protection,

Always cut where I don’t let in,

Oh my mind, just try on patience,

Oh my heart, just lead the way,

All my life has been a silent fight to be ok

We try to tell a story, we write each other into our lives, but after all it’s all just as thin as paper hearts.

We try to tell a story, we write each other into our lives, but after all it’s all just as thin as paper hearts.