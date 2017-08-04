Curves and Edges

I want

you to learn me with hungry palms

nimble fingers that slowly undo

buttons

hooks

zippers

until fabric falls away

into silken puddles

at my feet

I want

you to learn me with passion’s kiss

gentle nips

velvet tongue that whispers poetry

into my ear

into my breath

into my waiting mouth

I want

you to learn me with your enveloping warmth

until your body intimately knows

every texture

of my skin

caresses the terrain

of my curves

my edges

knows

my liquid secrets

and the sound of your name

on my lips

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved