I want
you to learn me with hungry palms
nimble fingers that slowly undo
buttons
hooks
zippers
until fabric falls away
into silken puddles
at my feet
I want
you to learn me with passion’s kiss
gentle nips
velvet tongue that whispers poetry
into my ear
into my breath
into my waiting mouth
I want
you to learn me with your enveloping warmth
until your body intimately knows
every texture
of my skin
caresses the terrain
of my curves
my edges
knows
my liquid secrets
and the sound of your name
on my lips
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
8 thoughts on “Curves and Edges”
