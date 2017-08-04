Poetry exists
in small perfect moments
sun warmed hair
sea breeze tickling skin
toes planted in sand
gentle crash of surf
smell of beach plums and salt
Silver glow of moonlight
cool cotton sheets
embracing warm skin
head on bare shoulder
beat of your heart
rise and fall of your breathing
as we float in night’s gentle arms
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
8 thoughts on “Everyday Poetry”
Sweet and simple 😄
Welcome to my world of blogs too ,do check 😃
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for the kind invitation
LikeLike
Good one 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you
LikeLiked by 1 person
So beautiful, so evocative, deeply felt!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am so glad it moved you
LikeLike
This is beautiful! Aptly written.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much
LikeLike