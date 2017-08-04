Meet a Warrior: Introducing Kindra M. Austin

Blood Into Ink

The strength of Blood Into Ink is the writers who gather here. Each member is fierce, talented and incredibly respective and supportive of others living with a history of trauma. We believe that their stories will move and inspire you

Curator/Writer

Kindra M. Austin

Where do you live? What do you love about it?

I live in Michigan, U.S.A. born and raised. Michigan is a beautiful landscape, especially upstate Lower Peninsula, and across the Mackinaw Bridge into the Upper Peninsula. Blue lakes, green hills, waterfalls, lighthouses, Sleeping Bear Dunes, the Painted Rocks—we have it all here in Michigan. One of my favorite things about northern Michigan is that the Native American legacy is so respected and celebrated—the Potawatomi, Chippewa, and Menominee tribes, to name but a few.

Tell us about yourself

I am knocking on 39 years of life. I am more confident now than I was in my twenties…