Night is a Crime in My Mouth Revisited

Night is a crime in my mouth

waiting to unfold

on my taste buds

notes of tart black cherry

plum

pomegranate

white oak

 

Night is a crime in my mouth

waiting to be swallowed whole

neon light recklessness

your back alley whiskey kiss

 

Night is a crime in my mouth

waiting to unfold

promises made by your lazy hand

moving up my bare thigh

rich delicious skin

melting into mine

I long to taste on my tongue

everything this wicked night

has to offer

 

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

 

