Night is a crime in my mouth
waiting to unfold
on my taste buds
notes of tart black cherry
plum
pomegranate
white oak
Night is a crime in my mouth
waiting to be swallowed whole
neon light recklessness
your back alley whiskey kiss
Night is a crime in my mouth
waiting to unfold
promises made by your lazy hand
moving up my bare thigh
rich delicious skin
melting into mine
I long to taste on my tongue
everything this wicked night
has to offer
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
13 thoughts on “Night is a Crime in My Mouth Revisited”
Holy fuck….this just got me going really fucking good….
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope that’s a good thing. . . ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fuck yes it is….very fucking good
LikeLiked by 1 person
❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
That title is so fucking good
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aakriti Kuntal gets credit for the title
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ok cool 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you are not following Aakriti, you should be
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looking it up now!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent!
LikeLiked by 1 person
She is fucking amazing! Just followed
LikeLiked by 1 person
Had a feeling you’d love her writing
LikeLiked by 1 person