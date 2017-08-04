Go Dog Go Café

We got a good vibe going in the café last week with the question, Are you a Poet? ,and I was amazed and loved reading the poetic responses. This week I am going to try and keep the vibe going by taking things a step further back and asking, “What is Poetry?

I posed the question on my personal blog nearly a year ago and it is still the most read and commented on post. Despite all the responses I am still no further forward in being able to define what poetry is.

Standard dictionary definitions show poetry as;

1. The art or craft of writing verse.

2. Literature written in meter; verse.

3. Prose that resembles a poem in some respect, as in form or sound.

4. Poetic qualities, spirit or feeling in anything.

Does this take us any further forward? Maybe the suggestion around poetic qualities, spirit…