Blood Into Ink Writing Prompt Challenge: Dorian

History is written in blood

battles fought throughout ages

since the dawn of time.

Ground soaked in red

evolution of destruction

ahead of it’s time.

Since wars are fought

with sticks and stones

fire and swords to bullets and drones

Few lead the many

since the dawn of humanity

their weapon pen and paper

words written in blood.

Weapons of mass destruction

powerful bombs, fire and poison

are only the product of

place where the destruction starts.

The words written inside

envelope labeled classified

the words behind twisted mind.

Archetype of destruction

the wizard of lies

destroyer of lives

magician creating white dove

pulling rabbit out of hat

deceiving masses

sending them to their death

writing their fate

with ink drenched in blood.

I am Dorian from Croatia, and I love to write

I also write fiction and other things. I am an aspiring writer and I love to write pretty much anything that comes to my mind.