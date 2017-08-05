“Gravity” from Rana Kelly’s Book Superstition from Sudden Denouement Publishing

“GRAVITY”

My Heart is an Island,

Safe away from society and succor

my Soul is the Sand. Tiny crushed pieces

of earth and skeletons.

Time and death and birth,

endless cycles of

creation and destruction

cushion for your bare feet.

Truly loved and known

Only by the Sea

Surrounding me

See, I am not adrift.

My roots run deep

Under Mariana

And pressured waters

That could crush

Skulls like soft bugs,

The weight that I bear

Hides my core.

It takes millions of all kinds of

Tiny and huge things

Before you can see just my sand

There is no patience

In highways, nor aeroplanes,

I’m here with time.

You may live on me, bury your toes,

Burn your skin,

Cool your fever in my shallows,

Laugh your weekends away

But you go home.

And here I am,

Alone. While…