Sudden Denouement Publications has just announced that it’s first book, a collection of poetry from the amazing Rana Kelly, is available at Amazon.com. Rana’s work gives me chills. I certainly will be ordering a copy.
“Gravity” from Rana Kelly’s Book Superstition from Sudden Denouement Publishing
“GRAVITY”
My Heart is an Island,
Safe away from society and succor
my Soul is the Sand. Tiny crushed pieces
of earth and skeletons.
Time and death and birth,
endless cycles of
creation and destruction
cushion for your bare feet.
Truly loved and known
Only by the Sea
Surrounding me
See, I am not adrift.
My roots run deep
Under Mariana
And pressured waters
That could crush
Skulls like soft bugs,
The weight that I bear
Hides my core.
It takes millions of all kinds of
Tiny and huge things
Before you can see just my sand
There is no patience
In highways, nor aeroplanes,
I’m here with time.
You may live on me, bury your toes,
Burn your skin,
Cool your fever in my shallows,
Laugh your weekends away
But you go home.
And here I am,
Alone. While…
