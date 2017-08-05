Pandora’s Box (revisited)

Not sure I went to bed
same woman I woke up
An act of boldness
courage
Put your big girl pants on
led to opening
Pandora’s box
old battered Whitman sampler tin
holding flotsam and jetsam
of absent father’s life
Thought I was prepared
for the truths it held
hand written letters
ghosts calling from the past
clues to a puzzle
Was his madness
my madness?
Does my poet soul
vibrate with his?
Three generation inheritance
dyslexia
depression
poetic passion
trying to glean
understanding of nature vs nurture
Humble tin
held no answers
Pandora’s box
revealed a man-child
Scrawl eerily similar
to mine
I discover that the few truths
I thought I had been entrusted with
about my parents
about our family
were fantasy
fabrication
refuted by an unexpected voice from their past
Were these lies
half-truths
told to protect me
his memory
her?
No objective truth
to be sought
No case to put
a detective on
Only players able
to provide insight
long-silenced
I am left alone
in wee hours
to sort through wreckage
Left to reconcile
who I thought they were
who I thought we were
with the stunning contents
of Pandora’s box
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved