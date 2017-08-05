Response Poem: A Room So Still and Quiet/A.G. Diedericks

Posted in Personal Essay

Deeply touched by this response poem by A.G. Diedericks

Blood Into Ink

The Blood Into Ink Collective is deeply honored that A.G. Diedericks wrote a response poem to A Room So Still and Quiet It Hurts: A Collaboration of Warriors.

In a room so still and quiet

I still hear your music

composed posthumously

from your epitaph

lyrics written by all those

you’ve touched

hearts beating for the

sound of your drum

I long for the night, to hear

your soundtrack echo in my dreams

I know with the right

amount of encore you

might just come back

through our door

A.G. Diedericks is an aspiring poet/artist. He’s an avid sports fan
and a robust cinephile. He loves anything that’s well-written and
resides in Cape Town, S.A

View original post

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s