Response Poem: A Room So Still and Quiet/A.G. Diedericks

Blood Into Ink

The Blood Into Ink Collective is deeply honored that A.G. Diedericks wrote a response poem to A Room So Still and Quiet It Hurts: A Collaboration of Warriors.

In a room so still and quiet

I still hear your music

composed posthumously

from your epitaph

lyrics written by all those

you’ve touched

hearts beating for the

sound of your drum

I long for the night, to hear

your soundtrack echo in my dreams

I know with the right

amount of encore you

might just come back

through our door

A.G. Diedericks is an aspiring poet/artist. He’s an avid sports fan

and a robust cinephile. He loves anything that’s well-written and

resides in Cape Town, S.A