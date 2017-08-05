Response Poem: A Room So Still and Quiet/A.G. Diedericks

Deeply touched by this response poem by A.G. Diedericks
The Blood Into Ink Collective is deeply honored that A.G. Diedericks wrote a response poem to A Room So Still and Quiet It Hurts: A Collaboration of Warriors.
In a room so still and quiet
I still hear your music
composed posthumously
from your epitaph
lyrics written by all those
you’ve touched
hearts beating for the
sound of your drum
I long for the night, to hear
your soundtrack echo in my dreams
I know with the right
amount of encore you
might just come back
through our door
A.G. Diedericks is an aspiring poet/artist. He’s an avid sports fan
and a robust cinephile. He loves anything that’s well-written and
resides in Cape Town, S.A