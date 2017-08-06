Keeping the Flame Burning: Reader Response Submissions at Blood Into Ink

A.G. Diedericks really touched the curators at Blood Into Ink when he wrote “To me the piece you all wrote (A Room So Still and Quiet) felt like an olympic relay that just kept coming at you; I wanted to help keep the flame alive.”  Both A Room So Still and Quiet and The Burning Bed are collaborative pieces that allowed the writers involved to connect to greater truths and to each other.  It was a deep and meaningful experience to join our voices to these wholes.

If these collaborative endeavors move you to create , to write, we would welcome the opportunity to read and post your work.

Guest Submissions are ALWAYS welcome at https://bloodintoinksite.com/contact/

Read A Room So Still and Quiet It Hurts: A Collaboration of Warriors

Read A.G. Diedericks Response Poem: A Room So Still and Quiet

Read the Shield Maiden Collaboration: The Burning Bed

