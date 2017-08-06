Of arrogant poets-Jchettri at Muse(sings)

Meet Jchettri at Muse(sings)
I refuse
A like for a like,
And to follow
Because I am followed.
It’s not that if you don’t love, I die,
It isn’t the little heart you click,
That keeps me alive.
Don’t take me wrong
I am just not giving in
To this blind regime
Who, calling themselves social,
Creep in
Unsuspecting lives.
Adjudged by snobs like me
Who refuse
To being obligatory
Or comment to crush,
A soul with a word.
But, please also consider
How insignificant my words would be
If they were to praise every being
For lesser things
Just because they loved me.