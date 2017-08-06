Of arrogant poets-Jchettri at Muse(sings)

Muse(sings)

I refuse

A like for a like,

And to follow

Because I am followed.

It’s not that if you don’t love, I die,

It isn’t the little heart you click,

That keeps me alive.

Don’t take me wrong

I am just not giving in

To this blind regime

Who, calling themselves social,

Creep in

Unsuspecting lives.

Adjudged by snobs like me

Who refuse

To being obligatory

Or comment to crush,

A soul with a word.

But, please also consider

How insignificant my words would be

If they were to praise every being

For lesser things

Just because they loved me.