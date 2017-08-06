Surrender to Decay

This is was one of my favorite Creative Writing Class Assignments last Spring.  The idea was to write a poem incorporating language from another “non-literary” text.  I used a beer menu.  Hope you enjoy.

He was half gentleman, not beast

an ever charming sentinel

marked by his military bearing

She found him to have an awake mind

full of blue eyed soul

relentlessly dry sense of humor

She was sanguine in his presence

reminiscent of aromatic cedar

spice

gently sturdy

traditional

complex

earthy

She declared him lord invader

of her precious heart

 

She was imminently crushable

satsuma orange

wildflower honey

a dizzying array

of delicate

balanced by a small portion

of fresh stainless

 

Together they created a home for hope

a classic combination for deliciousness

riding the Darjeeling Express

they chose to

surrender to decay

and dedicate themselves

to the in-house consumption

of a red blended from a variety of small-format oak barrels

and each other

 

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

 

 

 

      It is a cool place. I am not much of a drinker because of the migraines but I always love to read the menu. Elaborate Expectations, Forced Harmony and Eyes Closed & Open feels like the beginning of a piece of writing. . .

        Like

