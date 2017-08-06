This is was one of my favorite Creative Writing Class Assignments last Spring. The idea was to write a poem incorporating language from another “non-literary” text. I used a beer menu. Hope you enjoy.
He was half gentleman, not beast
an ever charming sentinel
marked by his military bearing
She found him to have an awake mind
full of blue eyed soul
relentlessly dry sense of humor
She was sanguine in his presence
reminiscent of aromatic cedar
spice
gently sturdy
traditional
complex
earthy
She declared him lord invader
of her precious heart
She was imminently crushable
satsuma orange
wildflower honey
a dizzying array
of delicate
balanced by a small portion
of fresh stainless
Together they created a home for hope
a classic combination for deliciousness
riding the Darjeeling Express
they chose to
surrender to decay
and dedicate themselves
to the in-house consumption
of a red blended from a variety of small-format oak barrels
and each other
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
8 thoughts on “Surrender to Decay”
Love.
Thanks Vanessa! This was a LOT of fun to write and integrates a surprising amount of text from the beer menu
That is some menu. Haha love it. What a fun idea!!
They have a LOT of fun with their menu– here is the current selections http://www.tiredhands.com/fermentaria/beers/
Oh my gosh, I adore it. Thanks for the link! (And I love their discount) ❤
It is a cool place. I am not much of a drinker because of the migraines but I always love to read the menu. Elaborate Expectations, Forced Harmony and Eyes Closed & Open feels like the beginning of a piece of writing. . .
I love this!!! Great idea, I might have to give this a shot. Really unique in an incredible beautiful way.
It really forced me to think outside of my comfort zone. I had no idea what direction I would take it until I really studied the menu
