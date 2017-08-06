Wire in the Blood

Originally published by the Sudden Denouement Literary Collective
The line
between the face
I show the world
and my shadow self
increasingly
grows
thin
Superimposed
images
blur
No longer clear
where one ends
and the other begins
I walk
deliberately
heel to toe
on the
knife’s edge
between
light
and
dark
Heaven
and
hell
Embracing
the risk
There is
wire in my blood
Tang of copper
Taste of hot iron
when I lick
the rich
red droplets
off my fingers
from the scabs
I deliberately
scratch open
I like
how alive
I feel
when I bleed
There is purity
to my pain
A high
that
happy
never offers
I know what
I am
supposed
to want
But my shadow self
wants to drive
for a while
That part of me
doesn’t give a
shit
about
content
This shadow me
craves
tightrope-walk-
over-the-abyss-
recklessness
90-mile-an-hour
drives-down-dirt-roads
Back-alley
open-mouthed-kisses
in-a-thunder-storm
There is wire in my blood
and I am the lightening rod