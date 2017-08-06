Wire in the Blood

Originally published by the Sudden Denouement Literary Collective

The line

between the face

I show the world

and my shadow self

increasingly

grows

thin

Superimposed

images

blur

No longer clear

where one ends

and the other begins

I walk

deliberately

heel to toe

on the

knife’s edge

between

light

and

dark

Heaven

and

hell

Embracing

the risk

There is

wire in my blood

Tang of copper

Taste of hot iron

when I lick

the rich

red droplets

off my fingers

from the scabs

I deliberately

scratch open

I like

how alive

I feel

when I bleed

There is purity

to my pain

A high

that

happy

never offers

I know what

I am

supposed

to want

But my shadow self

wants to drive

for a while

That part of me

doesn’t give a

shit

about

content

This shadow me

craves

tightrope-walk-

over-the-abyss-

recklessness

90-mile-an-hour

drives-down-dirt-roads

Back-alley

open-mouthed-kisses

in-a-thunder-storm

There is wire in my blood

and I am the lightening rod