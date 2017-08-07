Blood Into Ink Writing Prompt Challenge: Cherylene Nicholas

You used your words to break me down
And that turned my smile upside down
Blinded by my love for you
I forgot I had to love myself too
I allowed my true self to be locked away
Not knowing that deep down I had some say
Or that one day I would find my way
My way back to my true self,
That special me I hid on a shelf
Now that my blood no longer runs cold
And new purpose fills my soul
Not even you could keep me back in this world
As I turn my blood into ink
I look to the future and can’t help but think
I have created my own path
Looking back at my life that is a big start
I won’t pretend I am protecting my heart
This time I’m playing it smart
Cherylene Nicholas is a School Administrator and Teacher. She created her very first blog LivingvsExisting.com where she writes poetry, health and wellness segments and enlightens her readers on other various topics. She is focused on self-development and self-improvement and is not afraid of sharing some of the life lessons she has learnt along the way. She is not afraid to try something new and keeps learning more and more about her talents every day.