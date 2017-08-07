My latest piece on Blood Into Ink
You have mistaken me
for a damsel in distress
waiting for the handsome prince
to come rescue me
slay the dragon
You seem to be under the mistaken impression
that I have no backbone
that previous violations of my boundaries
as a girl child
has felt my spineless
voiceless
You appear to be implying that I am looking
for the right man to come and save me
from my darkness and
lead me lovingly into the light
into normalcy
away from the broken thing you believe I am
You seem to believe that when I write
about my sexuality
that this actually has something to do with you
Let me set the record straight
I am the fucking dragon
I saved myself long ago
I have a steel reinforced spine
a barbed tongue that roars truth
I have learned to love my darkness
I have learned to love my light
8 thoughts on “I Ain’t No Damsel”
I am the fucking dragon
–FUCK YES–
Some mornings you need to breathe a little fire
You fucking know it…I love your fucking fire
❤
Very powerful
Thank you
Excellent.
Thank you so much!
