I Ain’t No Damsel

Blood Into Ink

You have mistaken me

for a damsel in distress

waiting for the handsome prince

to come rescue me

slay the dragon

You seem to be under the mistaken impression

that I have no backbone

that previous violations of my boundaries

as a girl child

has felt my spineless

voiceless

You appear to be implying that I am looking

for the right man to come and save me

from my darkness and

lead me lovingly into the light

into normalcy

away from the broken thing you believe I am

You seem to believe that when I write

about my sexuality

that this actually has something to do with you

Let me set the record straight

I am the fucking dragon

I saved myself long ago

I have a steel reinforced spine

a barbed tongue that roars truth

I have learned to love my darkness

I have learned to love my light