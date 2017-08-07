I rise from the dead beautifully
my gift
self-resurrection
I have brought myself
back to life
a time or two before
Inserted the IV
with my own hand
Cut through my skin
with my teeth
Spread my own ribs
Applied the volts
of electricity
directly to my
dead heart
Shocked it
until the heartbeat resumed
normal sinus rhythm
before the code
was officially called
Body bag lying
unused in the corner
of the sterile examination room
Discharged myself
against medical advice
limped down long white
hallways with their
unforgiving harsh lighting
stitches raw
oozing
loosely covered
in gauze
Walked out
the sliding glass doors
wearing only
a hospital gown
and institutionally issued
non-skid socks
into the waiting night
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved