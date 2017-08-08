I am throwing down the gauntlet and challenging my readers to a Mini Writing Prompt Challenge
The Rules:
- Write a 25 to 100 word piece of poetry, prose or flash fiction answering the question “If I came with a warning label . . . ?”
- Add the hashtag #bravewarninglabelchallenge
- Publish the piece on your blog before midnight EST on Sunday, August 20th
- In the reply section below, leave a link for your posted piece
I even wrote one myself
Warning Label
At times I am a danger
to self
and others
roaring in like a tornado of ideas
passion
art supplies
discarded shoes
a guitar pick or two
poem fragments
leaving chaos in my wake
I am prone to standing on soap boxes
flaming sword in hand
a pierced, buzz cut
tattooed Joan of Arc
invoking the goddess Truth
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
2 thoughts on “Mini Writing Prompt Challenge: If I Came with a Warning Label. . . #bravewarninglabelchallenge”
True enough. If I came with a warning label it would be nothing compared to my demeanor…wings out, pegasus by my side, wild eyes and hair flying in the wind…oh, yeah, come and get it boys.
I’m loving it!
