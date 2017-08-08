Night Watch

Originally published on the Go Dog Go Cafe

I am a dweller

of deep night hours

alert a lonely sentinel

in the house of slumbers

the very walls seem to breathe

slow rhythmic inhalations

followed by slower exhalations

occasional grumbles

creaks

as this sanctuary

settles its strong bones

I am self-appointed shepherd

over flock of souls

gathered into my keeping

cradled gently in my arms

I protect them from demons

the jealous dream-thiefs

that prey in the darkness

I sing restless spirits

back into deep sleep

resume my lonely vigil

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved