Night Watch

Posted in PoetryTagged , , , , , ,

Originally published on the Go Dog Go Cafe

 

I am a dweller

of deep night hours

alert a lonely sentinel

in the house of slumbers

the very walls seem to breathe

slow rhythmic inhalations

followed by slower exhalations

occasional grumbles

creaks

as this sanctuary

settles its strong bones

I am self-appointed shepherd

over flock of souls

gathered into my keeping

cradled gently in my arms

I protect them from demons

the jealous dream-thiefs

that prey in the darkness

I sing restless spirits

back into deep sleep

resume my lonely vigil

 

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

 

2 thoughts on “Night Watch

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s