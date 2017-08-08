Thank you Olde Punk for being a dear friend and a bright light in the universe
Dedicated to survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse. My prayers and sorrow are with you. You are warriors, all.
set the scene
blue ambiance
with pale ambivalence
a certain moral turpitude
conducted with panache
aghast, but abide
take it all, in stride
HIDE
I am penumbral
eclipsed
deposed by disposition
ruefully relegated
to tidal gray
or grey
dependent upon your gravitational
mood this day
baleful and ruinous
this love professed
As I suffer harmful hands
bladed words piercing
ears heart soul
reaping ravages depraved
seeping chi slowly bleeds
into my pride
the thorn in my side
is the fang of a snake
mandala of calamity
engraved over the name
my mother gave me
God knows this
is not my fault
but caught I was
unaware, impaired
and weak with trust
cursed by my absence of worry
and seven times seven damned
naiveté
thinking the shield of faith
could save…
One thought on “Penumbra-Olde Punk”
Capturing. I like this.The imagery too. It’s mind gripping.
