CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS: “Swear to Me” from Nicholas Gagnier

Free Verse ReVolution

It’s been quite a busy summer for me, but I’ll try to keep this short. My forthcoming anthology was nixed, and I’ve been actually working on a novel for the first time in nearly eight years. I will be talking about that more in the future.

I have spoken at length about mental health, which is something I used to champion a lot more, back in my early days of blogging.

I killed my next anthology, yes, but only to make room for another. If you haven’t picked up my 2013 book, Ground Zero, it basically brought several writers together to explore mental health. It’s super cheap on Amazon and features some remarkable writers. It was a huge privilege to work with all of them, and to that end, I would like to repeat the experience.

Starting today, you can submit your poetry and writing about mental health to…