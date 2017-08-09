The Body Politic

Posted in PoetryTagged , , , , , ,

there is an unknown thief

black-clad

masked vigilante

stealing into my nights

robbing me

of things

I once took

for granted

hand

leg

foot

now unpredictable strangers

i struggle to learn

their new language

I must

broker truces

new alliances

keep this country

called body

running smoothly

until underlying

political tensions identified

conflicts resolved

or

if necessary

new borders negotiated

 

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

4 thoughts on “The Body Politic

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s