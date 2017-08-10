Moment of Transformation

You ask me when I knew

that ink flowed through my veins like blood

the moment I understood that truth

simmered in the cauldron of my belly

conscious

alive

impatiently waiting

for the moment when I would pick up a pen

and again see it as more than everyday tool

but instead as an extension of my arm

of my soul

that I only needed to listen into my own silence to hear true

the words that have always been inside me

and in a transformative moment

let them finally take flight

across the page

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved