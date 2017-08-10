Moment of Transformation

Posted in PoetryTagged , , , , , , ,

You ask me when I knew

that ink flowed through my veins like blood

the moment I understood that truth

simmered in the cauldron of my belly

conscious

alive

impatiently waiting

for the moment when I would pick up a pen

and again see it as more than everyday tool

but instead as an extension of my arm

of my soul

that I only needed to listen into my own silence to hear true

the words that have always been inside me

and in a transformative moment

let them finally take flight

across the page

 

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved

3 thoughts on “Moment of Transformation

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s