Moment of Transformation

You ask me when I knew
that ink flowed through my veins like blood
the moment I understood that truth
simmered in the cauldron of my belly
conscious
alive
impatiently waiting
for the moment when I would pick up a pen
and again see it as more than everyday tool
but instead as an extension of my arm
of my soul
that I only needed to listen into my own silence to hear true
the words that have always been inside me
and in a transformative moment
let them finally take flight
across the page
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved
