Blood Into Ink Writing Prompt Challenge: Watermark- A.G. Diedericks

with pen & paper in her left hand she climbs into the tub

with her right leg

as the ink drips down her wrist

she stares at it, with

a razor-sharp attention to detail

the paper that is

lifting it up, just high enough

to escape the seam

a rush of blood

hallucinations from the steam masquerading as a dream

or so it would seem

suicidal thoughts flows

in the slipstream

far removed from mother’s scream later the water turns cold

as she craves peaches & cream

with pen & paper in her right hand she climbs out with her left leg

A.G. Diedericks is an aspiring poet/artist. He’s an avid sports fan and a robust cinephile. He loves anything that’s well-written and resides in Cape Town, S.A