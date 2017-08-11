Blood Into Ink Writing Prompt Challenge: Watermark- A.G. Diedericks

Posted in Writing Prompt ChallengeTagged , ,

with pen & paper in her left hand she climbs into the tub
with her right leg
as the ink drips down her wrist
she stares at it, with
a razor-sharp attention to detail
the paper that is
lifting it up, just high enough
to escape the seam
a rush of blood
hallucinations from the steam masquerading as a dream
or so it would seem
suicidal thoughts flows
in the slipstream
far removed from mother’s scream later the water turns cold
as she craves peaches & cream
with pen & paper in her right hand she climbs out with her left leg

A.G. Diedericks is an aspiring poet/artist. He’s an avid sports fan and a robust cinephile. He loves anything that’s well-written and resides in Cape Town, S.A

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s