Blood Into Ink Writing Prompt Challenge: Watermark- A.G. Diedericks

with pen & paper in her left hand she climbs into the tub
with her right leg
as the ink drips down her wrist
she stares at it, with
a razor-sharp attention to detail
the paper that is
lifting it up, just high enough
to escape the seam
a rush of blood
hallucinations from the steam masquerading as a dream
or so it would seem
suicidal thoughts flows
in the slipstream
far removed from mother’s scream later the water turns cold
as she craves peaches & cream
with pen & paper in her right hand she climbs out with her left leg
A.G. Diedericks is an aspiring poet/artist. He’s an avid sports fan and a robust cinephile. He loves anything that’s well-written and resides in Cape Town, S.A