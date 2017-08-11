Stepping Off the Spiral Path

No longer virginal maiden
lips like ripe peach
no longer fertile earth mother
babe at breast
I have fallen out of memory
fallen out of myth
Filled with the wisdom
of time
experience
I reject the title crone
I am decades from being wise woman
alone in the woods
Is there no place
on the spiral of life
in a society obsessed with youth
beauty
for midlife woman
come into her own
comfortable in her own skin
in her own sexuality
sharp of mind
no longer defined solely
by relationships to others?
My vibrancy undimmed
my ambition awakened
I refuse the mantle
of invisibility
only choice handed me
I choose my naked soul
blaze my own trail
in a world unprepared for smart
passionate
confident
hungry women
who do not fit in a rigid mold
belong solely
to themselves
Image of Helen Mirren courtesy of Pinterest
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved