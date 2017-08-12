Being Scottish – Warning Label-Ash Cheyne/Write Away

Contents work effectively on:

  • Excessive rose tinted devotion to a small nation 12000 miles away from where you live
  • Unnatural faith in sports teams from that nation who rarely beat anyone at anything
  • Revelling in grumpiness
  • Impossibility of getting a tan
  • Cynicism and suspicion of anything or anyone with an English accent
  • Looking great in tartan.
Dosage – take with large glasses of good whisky. If symptoms persist consult a travel agent and get a really cheap flight home.
