Being Scottish – Warning Label-Ash Cheyne/Write Away

#bravewarninglabelchallenge Ash Cheyne/Write Away
Contents work effectively on:
- Excessive rose tinted devotion to a small nation 12000 miles away from where you live
- Unnatural faith in sports teams from that nation who rarely beat anyone at anything
- Revelling in grumpiness
- Impossibility of getting a tan
- Cynicism and suspicion of anything or anyone with an English accent
- Looking great in tartan.
Dosage – take with large glasses of good whisky. If symptoms persist consult a travel agent and get a really cheap flight home.
