Being Scottish – Warning Label-Ash Cheyne/Write Away

Contents work effectively on:

Excessive rose tinted devotion to a small nation 12000 miles away from where you live

Unnatural faith in sports teams from that nation who rarely beat anyone at anything

Revelling in grumpiness

Impossibility of getting a tan

Cynicism and suspicion of anything or anyone with an English accent

Looking great in tartan.

Dosage – take with large glasses of good whisky. If symptoms persist consult a travel agent and get a really cheap flight home.

If I Came With A Warning Label – #bravewarninglabelchallenge