Blood Into Ink Writing Prompt Challenge: Walt Page

Don’t stop writing, keep on going
Live your life and keep the words flowing
You’ve done it before, you can do it again
Don’t let life pass you by too quickly my friend
Yesterday’s gone, today’s almost done
Don’t stop writing, tomorrow will come
Believe in yourself, your followers do
They love what you write, they believe in you
Tell us your thoughts, we’re waiting for you
Capture our minds with words that are new
I write this for me, I needed to hear it
Because I’m a writer, and I’ll never quit
Whenever I find that I’m getting stuck
I just keep on writing, no matter what
So when you find yourself on the brink
Pick up your pen and turn blood into ink
Copyright © 2017 Walt Page
All Rights Reserved
Just a romantic old rock & roll drummer, US Air Force veteran and open heart surgery survivor, living the country life in Tennessee and writing my thoughts on love, life, music and whatever comes to mind.
You can read more of Walt’s work at Walt’s Writing