You will find my warning label

burnt into the backs of oppressors

emanating from the retinas

of my doubters

Like your killings, my humour

has no sense

My warning label comes in

blood or ink

Tread lightly

and place your order.

A.G. Diedericks is an aspiring poet/artist. He’s an avid sports fan and a robust cinephile. He loves anything that’s well-written and resides in Cape Town, S.A