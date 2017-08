Tao Talk

Beware:

Sleeper nanobots, seen means inhaled unaware.

(Videodrome is real.)

Spores disperse through organism’s cavities

And invade synapses.

Many times sneezed/coughed/pissed/shat out

to fertilize i.e. contaminate other fields.

Symptoms may not be felt for days, years, or even decades later.

Or infection may be immediate.

No remedy necessary. That’s a lie.