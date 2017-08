Talking to myselves

If I came with a warning label, it would read “poison”

Keep locked away, no contact with persons

No contact with self else lie in the wake

Of the girl before… before I did take–

Away all the semblance of what once could be

Devoured my passions, destroyed my own dreams

My own worst enemy I’ve proven to be

Don’t stick around or you’ll become me

… completely emo I know… but man has it been one of those times lately…