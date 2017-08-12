If I Came With a Warning Label…. Writing challenge from Braveandrecklessblog…-The Random Blog Of Irreverent Thoughts

#bravewarninglabelchallenge
If I came with a warning label (my entry into the world of WP online poetry)
If I came with a warning label, it would read ‘open with caution.’
If I came with a warning label, you would be compelled to open the container and have a sniff.
If I came with a warning label, you wouldn’t heed the warning anyway.
If I came with a warning label, you would keep examining the jar, unable to focus on anything else.
If I came with a warning label, it would probably read ‘you know better than to mess with this.’
If I came with a warning label, it might say ‘dangerous fun inside’.
But I don’t need a warning label, ’cause if you got anywhere near me, my ex would tell you what a c… I am.
LOL.