Karma apparently

has deemed

that I am to learn

small

frequent

lessons in humility

Outdone this morning

by Pain Au Chocolat

a set of tongs

and a slanted tray

Had it been for me

I would have

walked away

but it was for my kid

whose life pretty much sucks

mom guilt courses through my veins

The 18 year old

behind the counter

was really nice

about it

She had no idea

what it cost me

to ask for help