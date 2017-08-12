Playing With Broken Toys – Warning Label-KalifornicationX

#bravewarninglabelchallenge KalifornicationX
– Written in response to the challenge put forth by Christine Elizabeth Ray, author of The Brave and Reckless Blog
I tore the wings off an Angel just to watch her sprout horns.
Damned she may be but she no longer mourns.
I walk with a warning label I’m laced in scorn.
Disdained to the touch, a heart will be torn.
Despite the multitude of warnings I personally laid before her,
she still refused – choosing to pursue our love.
Authour of our own destruction it was a love of hers; not mine, nor ours.
Her pain was a sign of truth, delusional yet tough.
