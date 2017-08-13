I toss and turn

images etched onto my corneas

of your torches

your flags

symbols

of hate

It is the confidence

pride

with which you carry these symbols

that haunts me

No need to hide your identity

in this New America

led by a madman

who values nothing but himself

content to let

this country burn

as long as his ego remains stroked

as long as he can feed off power

chaos

like a succubi

until his belly is full

But we forget

he is insatiable

You feel comfortable

justified

to openly express your hate

your rage

your outrage

about all you believe you have lost

been denied

since the war the history books declared over 152 years ago

but still rages in your hearts

simmered and stewed across generations

as you raise your hand in Nazi salute

believing your time

has finally come

in this cultural war you deem holy

I am awake now

hair standing up on my arms

dis-ease gnawing at my belly

chilled to the bone

Image of the Ku Klux Klan courtesy of the The Israel Times

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved