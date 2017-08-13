Honorable Mention Breath and Bone Writing Prompt Challenge: Breath, Bone, And Blood/Sarah Doughty

My apologies for the delay in posting the results of the Breath and Bone Writing Prompt Challenge. The submissions were excellent and you made the judges work hard.

I am more than the shallow breaths that escape my aching lungs, billowing up in a little white puff against the chilly, moonlit night. I am more than the weight you’ve forced me to carry on my shoulders. I am more than the distant, far-off look in my empty eyes. I am more than the bones you cracked in anger or bruised for the fun of it. I am more than the blood you spilled, for I have turned all that pain into something different. Something you can never touch.

I have turned my blood into ink. It slides down my skin like a caress. It flows in my veins and coats my insides like body armor. And it makes my mind come alive like you never could.

© Sarah Doughty

Image courtesy of Laura Makabresku

