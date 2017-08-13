Honorable Mention Breath and Bone Writing Prompt Challenge: Devereaux Frazier

My apologies for the delay in posting the results of the Breath and Bone Writing Prompt Challenge. The submissions were excellent and you made the judges work hard.

tragedy befalls the hopeless

helpless hearts reign

over the silent desert

so bitterness bewilders

on the lonely path

the heat of oppression

strikes with senseless wrath

cold winds of depression

blows in from mouths

of disbelievers

what we have endured

is made up in our minds

when we bare scars

they say we gave them

when we show our blood

they say it’s fake

when we lie down forever

they say we wanted attention

shivers run so deep

from the burdens trapped in our heart

ours and only

ours

to keep

desolate memories

of people we once were

iconic flashes

of our own special blur

plague us for all eternity

and what God is there

to make it stop

I am more than breath and bones

but the chalk outline

hardly tells my tale

Devereaux Frazier is a Baltimorean poet and blogger dedicated to not just being aware, but active, as someone who suffers from Aspergers Syndrome. Published on Teen Ink, with four articles winning the Editors Choice Award, and Teen Ink’s October 2016 magazine edition featured my article “Less Than Human”. Literary Arts Review has featured some of my nature poetry. I’ve also been published four times on SpillWords, with my poem “Pleadings Against The Preposterous” being nominated for May Publication of the Month.

You can find Devereaux’s writing at: Creative Writing Of A Teenage Aspergian

Twitter @marylandpoet/Facebook Devereaux Frazier