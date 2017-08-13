fetally curled
cold
on the concrete floor
I am devolving
gelatinous mass
of aborted malformed
futures
puddled
reeking of whimpering
helpless abandonment
as flesh of my humanity
sloughs from my bones
flutter of my waxing
tachycardia
is the invisible beat
of hummingbird wings
hover-sipping
succulent nectar
in bejeweled flashes
shivering
in the arctic blast
penetrating blizzard
of condemnation
blinded by ruthless
howling villainy
my bronchi spasm
as breath lixiviates
in lengthening gasps
from my blue
asp-bitten lips
death-rattle of my slowed
quickening
is the imperceptible trickle
of mountain snowmelt
icy pristine
inexorably
fomenting spring
my breath calcifies
in a stertorous
torque
while lilies Monet
blue-green o’er
primordial ooze
my bones exhale
anguish of fractured
millennia
as a prism
of downy flocks float
on a balmy zephyr
in tenebrous moments
when my soul
hovers on the precipice
of its extinction
the universe
exhorts
drops ultimata
in every crisp
desiccated
falling leaf
I am more
than the frailty
of my beleaguered
breath and bones
my bones
though shattered
are not mine alone
they are the bones
of all that have grown
my breath
though ragged
belongs not to me
it is the breath
of all infinity
I spent over 2 decades as a clinical psychologist, prior to the decimation of my world when I was suddenly incarcerated 2 and a half years ago. My writing was born in that caged existence – not a choice but a soul-saving necessity. I write as Aurora Phoenix at Insights from “Inside”
One thought on “Second Place Breath and Bone Writing Prompt Challenge: Bones that Breathe/Aurora Phoenix”
Oooh yes.
