The Geography of DNA

The battle between America’s North and South
written into my very DNA
father from rural Mississippi
his mother a proud member of the
Daughters of the American Revolution
a proper southern belle
sweet tea
manicured nails
mother born in Italian Harlem
raised in a rural Massachusetts
enclave of Italian and Czech Catholics
first in her family
to graduate college
father’s kin always thought my mother’s family
too loud
too fertile
too opinionated
too ethnic
mother’s kin always thought my father’s family
too yes, ma’am
too slow to get to the point
too proud
My father’s mother wanted me dressed
in pink ruffled dresses
named Edna after her
and looked forward to me claiming
my rightful place in the DAR
which, of course, never happened
She could never understand that I been raised
a Kennedy democrat
surrounded by my dark-haired, dark-eyes cousins
lasagna served alongside our Thanksgiving turkey
You can take the girl out of Massachusetts
but you can’t take the Italian
New England
out of her soul
