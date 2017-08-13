The Geography of DNA

The battle between America’s North and South

written into my very DNA

father from rural Mississippi

his mother a proud member of the

Daughters of the American Revolution

a proper southern belle

sweet tea

manicured nails

mother born in Italian Harlem

raised in a rural Massachusetts

enclave of Italian and Czech Catholics

first in her family

to graduate college

father’s kin always thought my mother’s family

too loud

too fertile

too opinionated

too ethnic

mother’s kin always thought my father’s family

too yes, ma’am

too slow to get to the point

too proud

My father’s mother wanted me dressed

in pink ruffled dresses

named Edna after her

and looked forward to me claiming

my rightful place in the DAR

which, of course, never happened

She could never understand that I been raised

a Kennedy democrat

surrounded by my dark-haired, dark-eyes cousins

lasagna served alongside our Thanksgiving turkey

You can take the girl out of Massachusetts

but you can’t take the Italian

New England

out of her soul

