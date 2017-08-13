Third Place Breath and Bone Writing Prompt Challenge: My Breath & My Bones/Tremaine L. Loadholt

My apologies for the delay in posting the results of the Breath and Bone Writing Prompt Challenge. The submissions were excellent and you made the judges work hard.

He does not look

At me anymore

I am damaged, ruined…

A shell with no stuffing–

I knew it would end, just

Not this way.

He came, thunder at night

Heavy with pauses

On unsure footing

I aimed for his heart

And missed.

Now I see him in

Pieces,

Hiding in shadows

That whisper in the night.

Miraculously, I find a pulse

In my feeble body,

Breaths steady

Bones cracking

I gave him

The biggest part

Of me

Yet, he shuffled

Away from the scene,

Crisp as new bills.

Love watched him

Disappear into thin air–

A modern day Houdini

Using every part of

Me as his magic

Trick.

Image courtesy of Tetsuya Ishida

Tremaine L. Loadholt is a Writer and Medical Billing Representative residing in Southeast USA. She also edits, writes, and encourages other creative thinkers via Medium. She believes in love, life, the strength of community, and quitting only when necessary. Her work is a storm-filled room in the face of strength when turmoil seems to be the only thing around with a hint of peace, truth, and passion. The various artistic expressions of poetry and prose of Tremaine L. Loadholt can be found at https://simplesoulsister.com and https://medium.com/a-cornered-gurl.

Contact: a corneredgurl@gmail.com.

“I am more than breath & bones.” ©Tremaine L. Loadholt