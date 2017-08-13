My apologies for the delay in posting the results of the Breath and Bone Writing Prompt Challenge. The submissions were excellent and you made the judges work hard.
He does not look
At me anymore
I am damaged, ruined…
A shell with no stuffing–
I knew it would end, just
Not this way.
He came, thunder at night
Heavy with pauses
On unsure footing
I aimed for his heart
And missed.
Now I see him in
Pieces,
Hiding in shadows
That whisper in the night.
Miraculously, I find a pulse
In my feeble body,
Breaths steady
Bones cracking
I gave him
The biggest part
Of me
Yet, he shuffled
Away from the scene,
Crisp as new bills.
Love watched him
Disappear into thin air–
A modern day Houdini
Using every part of
Me as his magic
Trick.
Image courtesy of Tetsuya Ishida
Tremaine L. Loadholt is a Writer and Medical Billing Representative residing in Southeast USA. She also edits, writes, and encourages other creative thinkers via Medium. She believes in love, life, the strength of community, and quitting only when necessary. Her work is a storm-filled room in the face of strength when turmoil seems to be the only thing around with a hint of peace, truth, and passion. The various artistic expressions of poetry and prose of Tremaine L. Loadholt can be found at https://simplesoulsister.com and https://medium.com/a-cornered-gurl.
Contact: a corneredgurl@gmail.com.
“I am more than breath & bones.” ©Tremaine L. Loadholt
One thought on “Third Place Breath and Bone Writing Prompt Challenge: My Breath & My Bones/Tremaine L. Loadholt”
This one was great.
