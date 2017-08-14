A Kiss

Posted in Poetry

A beautiful sigh of a poem from my dear friend Max Meunier

Max Meunier

a kiss
should be as precious
as a rose unravels
to the sun

delicately ardent
intimately conscious
of its limits

gently coaxing
its full potential
strength through vulnerability

lingering
just as long so as to
bring about its beauty

fostering
with fine attunement
intent to see it flourish

breathing life anew
upon the moment of acquaintance

drawing in its bounty
ebbing as the dawn recedes the sea

urgency coercing tranquil
acquiesce of Pleiades

dare not overstay its presence
reciprocity insists

through yearning skies
a coalescent calming
cries of moonlit lips

[image credit: Jan Toorop]

View original post

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s