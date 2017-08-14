Max Meunier

a kiss

should be as precious

as a rose unravels

to the sun

delicately ardent

intimately conscious

of its limits

gently coaxing

its full potential

strength through vulnerability

lingering

just as long so as to

bring about its beauty

fostering

with fine attunement

intent to see it flourish

breathing life anew

upon the moment of acquaintance

drawing in its bounty

ebbing as the dawn recedes the sea

urgency coercing tranquil

acquiesce of Pleiades

dare not overstay its presence

reciprocity insists

through yearning skies

a coalescent calming

cries of moonlit lips

[image credit: Jan Toorop]