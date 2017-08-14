A beautiful sigh of a poem from my dear friend Max Meunier
a kiss
should be as precious
as a rose unravels
to the sun
delicately ardent
intimately conscious
of its limits
gently coaxing
its full potential
strength through vulnerability
lingering
just as long so as to
bring about its beauty
fostering
with fine attunement
intent to see it flourish
breathing life anew
upon the moment of acquaintance
drawing in its bounty
ebbing as the dawn recedes the sea
urgency coercing tranquil
acquiesce of Pleiades
dare not overstay its presence
reciprocity insists
through yearning skies
a coalescent calming
cries of moonlit lips
[image credit: Jan Toorop]