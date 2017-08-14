Blood Into Ink Writing Prompt Challenge: 1Wise-Woman

Too much has been taken
What wasn’t killed, was stolen
What wasn’t stolen, was poisoned
Eviscerated, vacant, voided
A snake
Camouflaged behind closed doors
Charmed by power
Powered by violence
Seize what you need
Plant a seed
Of destruction
With words
Lies and betrayal
Fury and force
It would be easier to believe in God
Than believe in you
Drain my blood
Your lifeline
My crumbling foundation
A black hole
Siphoning the sun
And the sky hurts
Like a moth self sacrificed
To light
Oblivious of it’s pestilent plight
There is no glory
In the details of my story
It was written for me
Visible
In my scars
The fear in my eyes
My irregular heartbeat
There are gaps here and there
From the times I couldn’t bear
Forced to read the same chapters
Reality recited too many times
In my fragmented mind
It speaks plainly enough
Blood loss
Coin toss
Thoughts and words
Slip into the silence
Of nightmares
The need to be heard
Lost in the abyss
A place absent of bliss
Clinging to the precipice
Unaware of the depth
Of which my soul could sink
In search of saving
Afraid of failing
Again
Lost in a mystery
Of misery
But history repeats itself
If I had known how replaceable I was
I would of climbed through the chink
In time and
Turned my blood into ink
Leaving a path
Away from the past
Into strength amassed
Becoming
My own fire
Silver lining evaporated
Golden glow consecrated
Voice emancipated
I am the sound of survival
The song of undying determination
Till I collapse
Words etched across my chest
Reflection of a lioness
Bravely hidden
Behind
A wildflower dress
I write about mental illness and chronic illness. I use a variety of writing styles to incorporate all of the ugly and beauty of living with mental and chronic illness. The purpose behind my blog is to ease some of my pain as well as share some of my blessings, to provide information, encouragement and support to others and to help end the stigma against mental illness and invisible diseases. My blog is A Lion Sleeps in the Heart of the Brave