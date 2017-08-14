Blood Into Ink Writing Prompt Challenge: 1Wise-Woman

Too much has been taken

What wasn’t killed, was stolen

What wasn’t stolen, was poisoned

Eviscerated, vacant, voided

A snake

Camouflaged behind closed doors

Charmed by power

Powered by violence

Seize what you need

Plant a seed

Of destruction

With words

Lies and betrayal

Fury and force

It would be easier to believe in God

Than believe in you

Drain my blood

Your lifeline

My crumbling foundation

A black hole

Siphoning the sun

And the sky hurts

Like a moth self sacrificed

To light

Oblivious of it’s pestilent plight

There is no glory

In the details of my story

It was written for me

Visible

In my scars

The fear in my eyes

My irregular heartbeat

There are gaps here and there

From the times I couldn’t bear

Forced to read the same chapters

Reality recited too many times

In my fragmented mind

It speaks plainly enough

Blood loss

Coin toss

Thoughts and words

Slip into the silence

Of nightmares

The need to be heard

Lost in the abyss

A place absent of bliss

Clinging to the precipice

Unaware of the depth

Of which my soul could sink

In search of saving

Afraid of failing

Again

Lost in a mystery

Of misery

But history repeats itself

If I had known how replaceable I was

I would of climbed through the chink

In time and

Turned my blood into ink

Leaving a path

Away from the past

Into strength amassed

Becoming

My own fire

Silver lining evaporated

Golden glow consecrated

Voice emancipated

I am the sound of survival

The song of undying determination

Till I collapse

Words etched across my chest

Reflection of a lioness

Bravely hidden

Behind

A wildflower dress

I write about mental illness and chronic illness. I use a variety of writing styles to incorporate all of the ugly and beauty of living with mental and chronic illness. The purpose behind my blog is to ease some of my pain as well as share some of my blessings, to provide information, encouragement and support to others and to help end the stigma against mental illness and invisible diseases. My blog is A Lion Sleeps in the Heart of the Brave