Golden Dreams

Darkness of His Dreams

Dreams of cities paved in gold

–Gold, shiny glittering rocks

That people rape the Earth to obtain

And kill each other to keep–

Reality of soul sucked cities

Bathed in blood;

Washed in tears.

Miserable misers in golden towers,

Pay prostitutes to take golden showers.

While gold-less commoners

Scratch, scrape and struggle

For stale day-old bread,

Drenched in disease and despair

In the gutters and factories

Slaves to rent, groceries,

And rabid materialism.

Shiny black boot heels

Pressing down on their throats,

Finger pointing down the

Rat infested alleyway

Toward the new neighbors,

Whispers in desperate ears,

“Its their fault you can’t stand up.”

8/13/17