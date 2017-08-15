But, I am no temple… — Dom/Bold, Beat…

Blood Into Ink

For my former shacks… you too are a temple.. and are worthy of every bit of adoration

(I wrote this in response to Temple, by Eric from My Sword and Shield!!! Please check his piece out, and all of his work as he as inspired me to think out the box so many times!)

You see me as your temple… but if only you knew me a few years back… it would probably fuck up your mental…

Would adoration be offered if you knew me when I was a shack? So open and broken… when self love and respect was what I lacked?

I used to let the village use me… so desperate to be occupied, the overwhelming blasphemy I allowed to invade my walls and later on led to just confuse me..

Okay…okay… no need to to dwell on it… I caught wind of the deceit… I emptied…