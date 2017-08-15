Flamethrower Heart/Kindra M. Austin

Kindra M. Austin

I

I, girl-child

Deconstructed

Mother fix me

In your image

Go for the kill

Words are systematic

Reconstructed

Reassure you

Own my image

Go for the kill

I will be good

Words are systematic

II

Glitch in the program

I am fifteen, black as rage

Against…

Words are systematic

You lacked my level

And I grew tired

You reeled me back in

Words are systematic

III

I am good wife

Subservient

Mechanical

Learned behavior

Thanks to you, Mom

Words are systematic

Fuck when he wants

Eat when he wants

Sleep when he wants

Cry when he wants

Run when he wants

Words are systematic

IV

Daughter, just a babe

Speaks to me the loving truth

And I break my bonds

I break the circle

I break free

See my flamethrower heart

I am mother lioness

I am real LOVE

I am individual

I am woman

I am truth

See my…