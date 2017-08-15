Flamethrower Heart/Kindra M. Austin

Kindra M. Austin sets my steampunk soul afire with her flamethrower heart.
I
I, girl-child
Deconstructed
Mother fix me
In your image
Go for the kill
Words are systematic
Reconstructed
Reassure you
Own my image
Go for the kill
I will be good
Words are systematic
II
Glitch in the program
I am fifteen, black as rage
Against…
Words are systematic
You lacked my level
And I grew tired
You reeled me back in
Words are systematic
III
I am good wife
Subservient
Mechanical
Learned behavior
Thanks to you, Mom
Words are systematic
Fuck when he wants
Eat when he wants
Sleep when he wants
Cry when he wants
Run when he wants
Words are systematic
IV
Daughter, just a babe
Speaks to me the loving truth
And I break my bonds
I break the circle
I break free
See my flamethrower heart
I am mother lioness
I am real LOVE
I am individual
I am woman
I am truth
See my…
View original post 9 more words