Muted Grape and Spiced Wine-Nicole Lyons/The Lithium Chronicles

The Lithium Chronicles

I hang suspended,

hot inside the cool tones

of muted grape dreams,

where the reds of a spiced wine

seep past my lips

to dance upon yours.

You are beautiful,

in the hues of my passion,

and I could be beautiful

beneath you, in foreign lands,

and within your secrets,

until I come home reeking

of lavender and my undoing,

and cursing the moon for casting

its heavenly glow a world away.

© Nicole Lyons 2017