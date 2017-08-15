Muted Grape and Spiced Wine-Nicole Lyons/The Lithium Chronicles

Nicole Lyons of the Lithium Chronicles at her sultry best

The Lithium Chronicles

I hang suspended,
hot inside the cool tones
of muted grape dreams,
where the reds of a spiced wine
seep past my lips
to dance upon yours.
You are beautiful,
in the hues of my passion,
and I could be beautiful
beneath you, in foreign lands,
and within your secrets,
until I come home reeking
of lavender and my undoing,
and cursing the moon for casting
its heavenly glow a world away.

© Nicole Lyons 2017

2 thoughts on “Muted Grape and Spiced Wine-Nicole Lyons/The Lithium Chronicles

