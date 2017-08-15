Nicole Lyons of the Lithium Chronicles at her sultry best
I hang suspended,
hot inside the cool tones
of muted grape dreams,
where the reds of a spiced wine
seep past my lips
to dance upon yours.
You are beautiful,
in the hues of my passion,
and I could be beautiful
beneath you, in foreign lands,
and within your secrets,
until I come home reeking
of lavender and my undoing,
and cursing the moon for casting
its heavenly glow a world away.
© Nicole Lyons 2017
2 thoughts on “Muted Grape and Spiced Wine-Nicole Lyons/The Lithium Chronicles”
Liked and followed, wow you always post the most wonderful words.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am very fortunate to know some amazing writers on WordPress.
LikeLiked by 1 person