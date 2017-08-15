Queue the Music/A Mad World Poem-Christine Ray & Stephen Fuller

A collaborative poem with my incredibly talented friend Stephen Fuller. You can read more his writing at Stephen Fuller-Poetry
applause
fills my ears like
gin in my glass
accolades for how well
I convey pain
others’ consume.
I am their proxy
their stand-in
these words
tears,
blood
I give
tiny pins
that prick
nerves like
strings
tying up
this human condition
I am grateful
appreciative
for the shot
at the main stage
the time you give
me to speak for
the lonely
the voiceless
the desperate
the crowd
praises my performance
my art
feeling too much
music
fades
me
out
this fancy
red carpet
dress returns
to an empty
dressing room
to drink the gin
alone